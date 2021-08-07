A 10-minute phone conversation could bring you closer to your dream job.

Whether you’re a sixth form leaver or looking to change careers, a 10-minute phone conversation might put you on the route to your ideal job.

During a live Q&A video posted on The Washington Newsday News Facebook page, experts from Liverpool Hope University delivered this warning.

Mark Fry, the university’s admissions manager, and Sarah Weir, the institution’s UK student recruiting manager, were among a panel of experts who gave advice and vital information as A Level results day approaches and the university clearance process for this year gets underway.

Clearing allows people to secure places on undergraduate courses at universities that still have openings for September start dates, and there are presently more than 100 courses available for 2021 at Hope alone.

Grace Borg, a successful graduate who previously joined Hope through clearing, also took part in the discussion, which shed light on how the clearing process can help those looking to return to education or retrain, as well as those awaiting results for sixth form qualifications in order to study a suitable course at university.

The Q&A show, which took place ahead of A Level results day on August 10, addressed everything from how to get to university at any age to selecting the perfect programme and the spectrum of assistance that’s available. There was also information on how this year’s A Level grades will be taken into account for entrance after a year without exams.

‘University is for everyone,’ says one student.

Clearing is sometimes misinterpreted, according to Mark Fry, who has roughly 15 years of experience in university admissions, as simply a mechanism to fill course gaps with students whose A Level grades didn’t fulfill the requirements for their initial choices.

“It’s open to a variety of people,” he told Facebook Live followers. People have gone through the year without applying, believing they will not attend university, only to receive their results and realize, “I could have gone to university and I will go to university.”

“You get people who are looking for a change of career or who have lost their job as a result of the epidemic, so it’s not just about people taking their A Levels – there are a variety of degrees that people study.”

