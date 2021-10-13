A £10 million initiative could breathe new life into Merseyside’s town center.

In proposals to rejuvenate Crosby’s central area, a “unsightly” row of stores could be replaced with a five-story complex of flats.

Telegraph House on Moor Lane would be demolished and rebuilt with a £10 million structure with three or four shops on the ground floor and 74 flats on the higher floors, according to plans submitted by developers Crossfield Exclusive.

David Cain, a Crosby native, is the managing director of Liverpool-based Crossfield Exclusive Developments and the Crossfield Group construction firm.

Last year, Crossfield paid £1 million for Telegraph House, claiming that its intentions will improve the “viability and energy of Crosby centre.”

“Introducing a resident population into Crosby centre will help to revive local businesses, improve both the day and night-time economy, and lessen the fear and occurrence of criminal activities in the surrounding area,” the company wrote in its planning application.

Telegraph House, which has been set for redevelopment for the previous 15 years and is now mostly abandoned, has been described by Crossfield as “tired and dated” and by members of the public as “unsightly” and “an eyesore.”

Previous attempts to redevelop the site, however, have failed, leaving a structure that, according to Crossfield, “does not contribute positively to the centre in any manner.”

The application was sent to residents in the area of Telegraph House.

The council received 57 responses from the 120 houses that were contacted.

Fifty-two of these voted in favor of the application, while one voted against it.

Supporters cited a neglected property that would benefit from rehabilitation, a boost to the local economy, and the creation of jobs as reasons for their support.

Loss of light, damaged privacy of individuals living close, and traffic difficulties were among the reasons offered in opposition to the ideas.

Crossfield further claims that by redeveloping a brownfield site and lowering emissions from transportation by building residences close to jobs, services, and stores, their solutions assist tackle the challenge of the climate emergency.

When Sefton Council’s planning committee meets at Bootle Town Hall next Wednesday (October 20), a decision on the plans is expected.