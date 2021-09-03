A 10-man gang hacked a drug peddler to death in front of his mother.

A 29-year-old guy from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu was recently freed on bail when he was slashed to death in front of his mother by ten members of a rival gang.

P Ramachandran of Moovasarampet, Madipakkam, was ready to have lunch Tuesday when ten intruders broke into his home and attacked him with sickles, according to the publication The Times of India.

Sundari, Ramachandran’s 60-year-old mother, was injured while attempting to save her son, but the ten men had ensured that the victim was dead.

Following the gang’s departure, neighbors discovered the supposed marijuana peddler dead, and a team from Madipakkam station transported his body to Chromepet Government Hospital for a postmortem. His mother was sent to the hospital for treatment as well.

Sundari filed a murder complaint with Madipakkam police, which led to the registration of a murder case. After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities were able to apprehend Ramachandran’s opponent, Vasantha Kumar, as well as nine of his gang members.

The nine were identified as “Thondai Appunu” alias Vasantha Kumar, 27, of B V Nagar; Kumaran, 32, of Kilkattalai’s Senniamman Street; Suresh Kanna, 30, of Tirunelveli; Shiva, 25, of Kilkattalai’s Thenmozhi Nagar; Babloo, 34, of the same location; Prakash, 29, of Kovilambakkam; Arumugham, 29,

One autorickshaw, one bike, and nine machetes were also taken from the group. Interrogations revealed that there had been a quarrel between Ramachandran and Kumar over marijuana dealing, which led to the murder.

Kumar is accused of warning Ramachandran on multiple occasions and even attempting to murder him but failing.

Ramachandran had murder and attempted murder cases outstanding against him at the Madipakkam, Pallavaram, Pazhavanthangal, and Adambakkam police stations prior to his death.

