A 10-day-old baby girl died after being pushed into a couch next to her sleeping father.

After being squashed into a couch barely 10 days after birth, an infant girl died. In connection with the event in Boise, Idaho, the child’s 32-year-old father was charged with criminal injury to a child.

In the events leading up to his daughter’s death on the night of Dec. 15, Kody Durfee was drinking alcohol, which was a violation of his parole rules. According to KTVB, Durfee was caring for the baby at their house near Desert Avenue and South Cole Road when he fell asleep on the couch with the kid on his chest.

When a family member came, the baby was jammed into the unsafe spot. According to the data released by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in a press statement on Wednesday, the baby was “wedged between (the man) and the couch.” The baby was unresponsive, and the family member who discovered her attempted but failed to do CPR.

Paramedics arrived at the site shortly after phoning 911 and took the baby to a nearby hospital. The baby girl died as a result of her injuries and was pronounced dead.

On the night of the child’s death, Durfee was questioned by cops and held in the Ada County Jail for a parole violation.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the father was previously found guilty of driving under the influence for the second time in 15 years and was sentenced to 18 months in jail and 8.5 years of indeterminate sentence.

Durfee was not allowed to drink alcohol as part of his parole deal, but he admitted to detectives that he had been drinking before falling asleep with his daughter on his chest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Durfee on Thursday, Dec. 16 after conducting an investigation into the infant’s death. Durfee was charged with felony harm to a child and a felony enhancement for infliction of grievous bodily injury.

Durfee was served with the warrant at the Ada County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Durfee could face a term of up to 30 years in prison if convicted of his baby daughter’s death.