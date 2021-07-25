A £1 million property on a ‘beautiful leafy lane’ is nestled away.

A property that is characterized as “something exceptional” has recently come on the market.

The five-bedroom house is located on lush Massams Lane, just a short distance from Formby Woods and the beach.

Stephanie Macnab Estate Agents has offered the Freshfields property for £1,000,000.

The majority of transactions in Formby in the last year were detached homes, with an average price of £468,105.

All properties sold for an average of £351,544, with flats fetching £168,020 and semi-detached houses fetching £270,664.

However, according to Rightmove data, the house is well within the market value for the area it is located.

Similar sized residences on Victoria Road and Mayfield Court, both less than 0.1 mile distant, have sold for £1,385,000 and £1,400,000, respectively, since 2020.

Rightmove has listings for five bedroom homes on Victoria Road for £1,300,000 and £2,400,000 on Shireburn Road on the market presently in the region.

The home is clearly well-liked, as it is close to Freshfield train station, Formby Golf Course, National Trust forests, and Formby beach.

The home is hidden down a large driveway with a central piece of lawn including two mature trees, according to images on Rightmove.

The property is set back behind a towering brick wall with a gated entrance, providing lots of privacy and protection.

A large reception hall and a winding staircase greet visitors as they enter the property.

The central hall is surrounded by a dining room, lounge, family room, kitchen, and breakfast room.

The property also has a conservatory extension that overlooks the grass and opens out onto the backyard patio area.

The kitchen opens onto the conservatory, which has integrated appliances and enough space for a full dining table.

All five double bedrooms are located on the first floor, three of which have en-suite bathrooms.

A galleried landing, in addition to the bedrooms and family bathroom, offers enough space for a seating area with views of the front lawn.

The main bedroom’s en-suite is especially spectacular, with a shower, Jacuzzi bath, and dual sinks.

A balcony is also available. “The summary has come to an end.”