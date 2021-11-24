A £1 million initiative to combat crime in Knowsley has been launched.

A huge crime crackdown in Knowsley could result in a significant rise in CCTV.

New surveillance devices are expected to be put in the Halewood area as part of a £1 million package of cash set aside to combat disorder and antisocial behavior in the borough.

The council announced the package earlier this year.

Head of community safety Ian Willman told the council’s sustainable borough committee last night that a substantial chunk of the money would be spent beefing up the borough’s presently 890-strong CCTV network.

“Officers are continuing to develop plans in terms of funding, looking at feedback from participants [at recent summits on tackling crime in the borough]and pulling that together,” Mr Willman said in response to a question from the committee’s chair, Cllr Kevin Bannon. “There will be investment in early intervention and prevention.”

“As to how best use that million pounds to tackle these issues head on, these are all still draft in terms of formal sign off, but there will be some investment in the crime and communities team in terms of driving forward all of this work, linking into policy changes, and ensuring as a partnership we use the £1 million to our best advantage,” says the spokesperson.

“We’ve already put £15,000 into a participatory budget in Huyton, with a total of £40,000 from Merseyside Police and Livv Housing, and it was a success.”

“The remaining funds will be used to invest in CCTV, which has been identified as a top priority by summit participants.

“We’re looking at regions where we know we need to invest, most likely Halewood, where we have minimal CCTV.”

"We're considering how we spend money on infrastructure and support." We've seen the investment we've done in CCTV in Kirkby, Huyton, and Prescot over the years in terms of combating the agenda and comforting communities." "We're watching almost 850 cameras a day," Gavin Roberts said, referring to the council's CCTV monitoring system. "We also handle emergency duty calls, the duty line, support social care colleagues, respond to the homeless team out of hours, and our primary provider is schools so."