A £1.25 million mansion with a golf course in the back garden.

A £1.25 million home in Wirral has just gone on the market, and it nearly has a golf course in the back garden.

This large family home overlooks Prenton Golf Club in Wirral and is located on the suitably titled Golf Links Road.

This property’s exceptional position ensures plenty of solitude while also providing a tranquil setting ideal for escaping the rush and bustle of the outside world.

With a price tag of £1.25 million, this detached property is significantly over Merseyside’s average price for a family home.

The property’s eye-watering price is partly explained by its attractive location and enormous room, both inside and out.

There’s plenty of room for a large family with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, but prospective buyers may want to update the rather antiquated interior design scheme.

Images submitted to Rightmove show inside this premium listing, which is on the market with Jones and Chapman estate agency.

A detailed walkthrough of some of the important features is included in a listing on the property site.

The home is entered through a large entrance hall with parquet flooring, a beverages cabinet, and a coat rack.

The magnificent parquet flooring can be found throughout the house, including the parlor, dining room, separate study, and additional reception area.

A spacious kitchen includes wall and base cabinets, as well as a sink, training unit, and mixer tap. An electric cooker and a gas stove with an extractor hood are built-in.

Surprisingly, there is also a second kitchen with its own electric oven and gas stove, as well as space for a refrigerator and washing machine plumbing.

Moving upstairs, both the main bedroom suite and the second bedroom feature en suite bathrooms, one with a shower and the other with a completely tiled bathroom.

An additional four bedrooms provide plenty of space, as well as the opportunity to redecorate so that homebuyers can put their own stamp on the property.

Outside, there is a double garage as well as off-street parking, as well as expansive gardens ideal for long summer days and evenings spent socializing.

