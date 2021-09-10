98 percent of businesses are unaffected by Joe Biden’s employee vaccine rule.

Despite the fact that less than 2% of enterprises employ more than 100 employees, Joe Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate appears to be destined to affect tens of millions of workers.

According to the president, all firms with more than 100 employees must ensure that their personnel are either vaccinated against COVID or take weekly tests as part of the mandate.

Companies who do not follow the law might face fines of up to $14,000 per infringement.

Biden has also stated that all healthcare employees and federal contractors must be vaccinated, potentially affecting over 100 million people, or roughly two-thirds of the American workforce.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of businesses in the United States fail to satisfy the minimum number of employees required to get vaccinated or take regular testing, this is the case.

According to Census Bureau data, 98.1 percent of businesses in the United States employ fewer than 100 people, with businesses with fewer than 10 employees accounting for 78.4 percent.

According to the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs, enterprises with less than 100 employees employ around 33.4 percent of the total workforce in the United States.

In 2018, the United States had just 8,155 enterprises with more than 1,000 employees, employing 20 million people, or 15.3 percent of the total 130 million people in the country.

While announcing his plans to enact a vaccine mandate, Biden stated that numerous large corporations, like United Airlines, Disney, Tyson Foods, and “even Fox News,” currently require vaccinations for their employees.

He also pleaded with other significant corporations to take similar steps:

“Please demand people to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of access to those of you running large entertainment facilities — from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theaters,” he said.

Some People Refuse to Get Vaccinated

The president also expressed his displeasure with the 80 million people who are eligible for vaccine but have yet to receive it, as well as the “distinct minority of elected authorities” who are “preventing us from turning the corner” on the pandemic.

“These pandemic politics, as I call them, are getting people sick, especially the unvaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.