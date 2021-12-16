98 Conservative Members of Parliament oppose Boris Johnson and vote against COVID Vaccine Passports.

Almost a hundred Conservative British legislators voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 bill, which would require people to produce their vaccine passports to attend nightclubs and other public places.

Despite the fact that the proposal was passed and signed into law with opposition support on Wednesday, Johnson’s COVID-19 response and hold on his own political party may be jeopardized in the future.

According to Kevin Fenton, London’s public health officer, the Omicron version of the virus has been spreading rapidly across Britain, and the strain is currently dominating in London. Officials say infections are doubling every two days, with the country recording 78,610 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the largest daily pandemic figure yet.

Johnson’s administration has backed new limitations like the one passed on Wednesday to combat the “grave threat” posed by Omicron’s rapid growth, which threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Some Conservative MPs, on the other hand, are less concerned about the variation and favor tighter pandemic restrictions.

Some Conservatives attempted to make a statement against Johnson and his leadership by declining to back his vaccine passport bill on Tuesday, when more than 60 Conservatives voted against a vaccine mandate for all health-care employees.

Mark Harper, one of the 98 Conservative legislators who refused to support the bill, told Times Radio, “It was a pretty strong statement that colleagues are not satisfied with way the government is running at the time.” “The team captain should be able to rely on the squad’s devotion, but it must be reciprocated.” The 98 Conservative legislators’ revolt over vaccine certificates on Tuesday was by far the largest of Johnson’s administration, and it was reminiscent of the series of revolts that toppled his predecessor, Theresa May. More than 60 Conservative legislators also voted against requiring all health-care professionals to be vaccinated.

The administration of Johnson claims that restrictions are necessary due to the frightening extent of the Omicron surge.

Nonetheless, some Conservative Party right-wingers do not trust the catastrophic forecasts and do not approve of the “nanny state” measures brought on by the pandemic. Others joined them in Tuesday’s vote, hoping to send a message to a prime minister whose favor ratings have plunged due to policy reversals and ethics scandals.

Any more limits on the coronavirus are likely to attract stiff opposition from Conservatives, leaving Johnson reliant on the opposition. This is a condensed version of the information.