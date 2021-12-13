94 garbage collectors in New York City will earn $300,000 in 2021, with an additional $100,000 in overtime pay.

According to payroll records, approximately 100 garbage collectors and supervisors at the city’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY) earned six-digit overtime last year, bringing their annual incomes close to $300,000.

According to The New York Post, 94 DSNY employees earned more than $100,000 in overtime pay last year, compared to two sanitation workers who earned six figures in fiscal year 2020 and zero workers the year before.

According to the site, all of the top ten earners were supervisors, with a basic pay of $108,846.

Christopher Tamas, a Bronx supervisor recruited in 2000, earned $299,160 last year after earning $170,883 in overtime pay and $17,967 in other income from the DSNY.

With $164,673 in overtime compensation, Brooklyn supervisor John Sarno, who joined the DSNY in 1997, finished in second among the department’s greatest overtime earners, bringing his total to $293,838 last year.

Meanwhile, Queens supervisor Joseph Polidoro was surprised to learn that he was the DSNY’s third biggest overtime earner last year, with $161,609 in extra compensation accounting for more over half of his $281,540 income.

“I’m not sure how that’s feasible… I’ll be honest with you: that’s entirely incorrect. I can’t imagine how I’d handle being number three. That is incomprehensible. I suppose I am nowhere near what other folks do. I realize it’s all hearsay, but if it’s true, I’m blown away.” Polidoro was said to have said.

According to an analysis by Albany-based think tank Empire Center for Public Policy, the DSNY’s 86 percent rise in total overtime compensation — from $151 million in fiscal year 2020 to $283 million last year — was the greatest for the past fiscal year when compared to the city’s other uniformed services.

‘The’ “”Excessive overtime pay levels” were caused by “chronically high absenteeism and ineffective work union regulations” in the department, according to Peter Warren, the nonprofit’s research director.

Staffing problems during the COVID-19 pandemic, delays in hiring replacements, and severe snowfall last year, according to a DSNY spokeswoman.

At one point last year, about 25% of DSNY personnel were off owing to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis of suspected contact, meaning r “”A large amount of overtime was necessary, particularly from supervisors and superintendents, who worked 12-hour hours for much of the year to cover.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.