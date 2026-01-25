90-Year-Old Pensioner Escapes Custody After Choking Wife in Domestic Abuse Case

Charles Morrison, believed to be Scotland’s oldest domestic abuser, has avoided jail despite admitting to choking his 84-year-old wife in their bedroom. The 90-year-old pensioner pleaded guilty to a series of abusive actions over an 11-month period, which included shoving his wife onto a bed and choking her, restricting her breathing. However, he was banned from contacting his wife or entering her street for a year after she expressed her support for a non-harassment order.

Details of the Abuse

Over the course of several months, Morrison subjected his wife Catherine to repeated abuse, including aggressive verbal attacks and physical restraint. Between September 2023 and August 2024, Morrison was found to have shoved his wife onto a bed, restrained her, and placed his hand around her neck, causing difficulty in her breathing. In addition, he shouted, swore, and made derogatory remarks while pushing her onto a chair. The abuse occurred in their home in Condorrat, near Cumbernauld.

While the prosecution had initially alleged that the abuse spanned over five years, Morrison admitted to a charge related only to the 11-month period. His guilty plea came in a hearing at Airdrie Sheriff Court, where he appeared as a first-time offender.

Support for Non-Harassment Order

The couple had been together for many years, but bail conditions had separated them since Morrison’s initial court appearance in October 2024. Catherine, who suffers from significant health issues, was unable to attend court in person, but made her wishes clear to the procurator fiscal, supporting the imposition of a non-harassment order. Despite the distressing circumstances, defence lawyer Jim Sloan expressed sympathy, describing the case as a tragic one for the long-married couple.

In his ruling, Sheriff Tony McGlennan acknowledged the seriousness of the charges and Morrison’s age but deemed a community payback order with supervision an appropriate alternative to custody. The sheriff also warned Morrison that any breach of the order would lead to a review of his sentence. Morrison was ordered to stay away from his wife, who lives in Condorrat, and was prohibited from making contact with her in any form, including through third parties. He must also avoid areas where she resides.

The case has drawn attention due to the ages of both the victim and the offender, with the sheriff emphasizing the sensitivity of the situation when considering the imposition of the non-harassment order.