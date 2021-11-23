90 Democrats in the House of Representatives are urging the Senate to reinstate the path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, a group of 90 House Democrats wrote a letter to the Senate urging that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better measure include a road to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The letter was addressed to the Senate’s three highest-ranking members: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, and was spearheaded by New York Representative Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez.

Numerous powerful House Democrats asked the Senate to add language in the package that would allow certain undocumented immigrants, such as vital workers and Dreamers, to apply for citizenship.

The Build Back Better Act does include a provision that allows these unauthorized immigrants to apply for five-year work permits. The House version of the measure, on the other hand, did not offer a path to citizenship.

The letter stated, “One need only look at previous CBO [Congressional Budget Office] scores for the similar proposal to know that providing a pathway to citizenship would have a tremendous budgetary impact.”

“Our party must fully deliver on that promise when Congress promises ‘immigration reform,’ as it has done throughout the bargaining process,” the letter added.

While these immigrants have routinely been granted temporary status allowing them to remain in the United States, the current version of Build Back Better would just renew their statuses without resolving the immigration issue, according to the letter.

The position of Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough was also discussed. The parliamentarian is in charge of enforcing and interpreting Senate processes and rules.

In contrast to the CBO’s analysis, MacDonough has argued that immigration reform would have no substantial budget impact. Despite this, the House letter stated that the parliamentarian’s function is merely to counsel, and the Senate is not obligated to follow her advice.

According to the letter, “both federal law and Senate precedent provide that the Senate’s Presiding Officer can issue a different binding judgement on such a parliamentary point of order,” as stated in a prior letter. “We cannot allow an unelected adviser to decide which promises we keep and which we don’t, especially when the vast majority of Americans—from both parties—wish for a path to citizenship.” The Research of the Congress. This is a condensed version of the information.