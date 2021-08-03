9-Year-Old He was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three others, and his body was cremated without the consent of his parents.

A priest and three staff of a cremation allegedly raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl in India, then burned her body without her parents’ approval or telling the authorities. The four suspects were apprehended after the girl’s relatives accused them of foul play, according to authorities.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred in a village in India’s capital city of Delhi on Sunday.

The girl’s family resided near a cremation, where Hindu burial rites call for remains to be burnt. The girl walked out Sunday evening to collect some cold water from the crematorium’s water cooler, according to authorities. After a half-hour wait, Radhey Shyam, the crematorium’s 55-year-old priest, and the other suspects summoned the girl’s mother, claiming that she had been electrocuted while sipping water from the water cooler.

According to India Today, the mother discovered injury marks on her daughter’s wrist and elbow, as well as blue lips.

After that, the suspects allegedly told the girl’s mother not to call the cops. According to authorities, they told her that if she reported the incident, the girl’s body would be transported for an autopsy and her organs would be stolen.

“The four males asked the girl’s mother not to tell the cops about her daughter’s death. They told her that the police would file a report and that the body would be taken for an autopsy, during which surgeons would remove and sell her critical organs. According to Hindustan Times, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh claimed, “The four then incinerated the body.”

The girl was subsequently cremated against her mother’s wishes, causing her to raise an alarm and summon her husband. Around 200 villagers gathered at the crematorium on Sunday night and staged a protest that lasted until Monday evening, asking that the arrested people be charged with rape and murder.

The four accused — Shyam and three employees Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep – were then charged with murder, rape, and criminal intimidation, according to Singh.

Initially, police charged the individuals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, unlawful imprisonment, and evidence destruction. According to accounts, further charges were brought following the protest based on circumstantial evidence.