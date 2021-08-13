9 House Democrats have informed Pelosi that they will not vote on the budget resolution until the infrastructure bill is passed.

According to the Associated Press, nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they will not vote on a budget resolution that allocates $3.5 trillion in spending until an infrastructure measure is passed.

The opposition is another another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s planned spending legislation, which has been one of his top priorities since taking office.

The House is still deeply divided along party lines, and many Republicans are expected to vote against the bill. Without Republican support, Democrats may lose only three votes and still pass the measure.

“We will not vote on a budget resolution until the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passes the House and is signed into law,” the nine moderate Democrats said in a letter to Pelosi obtained by the Associated Press on Friday.

The threat from the centrists directly contradicts Pelosi’s stated intentions, and she shows no signs of backing down. It also completes a two-pronged squeeze on the California Democrat, who has also been under fire from her party’s progressives.

Senate Republicans would be allowed to use a filibuster, or procedural delays, to reject a follow-up $3.5 trillion package boosting the social safety net and climate change initiatives if the budget resolution were not passed. This bill, which isn’t expected until the fall, is at the center of Biden’s domestic agenda.

Pelosi has stated repeatedly that the House will not vote on the $1 trillion package of road, rail, water, and other infrastructure projects until the Senate sends the $3.5 trillion measure to the House.

Pelosi chose this order because progressives in her party are concerned that if the infrastructure bill is passed first, moderates who are unhappy with the separate $3.5 trillion bill’s cost will feel free to vote against it, causing it to fail.

According to a top Democratic House staffer, the party lacks the necessary numbers to approve the infrastructure plan this month. The aide compared the nine moderate Democrats to the dozens of progressive Democrats who would vote against the bill unless it was passed after the Senate passed their $3.5 trillion social and environmental bill.

The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to openly discuss the party’s internal dynamics.

"I'm not a freelancer. Pelosi addressed Democrats, "This is the consensus."