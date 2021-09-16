9/11 Tribute at a Football Game is Banned at Washington High School.

In commemoration of 9/11 victims, a Washington high school forbade students from wearing red, white, and blue-themed clothing to a football game.

According to KTTH, students at Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington, were aiming for a Patriot’s Day theme, wearing red, white, and blue to the game to memorialize those who died in the September 11, 2001 attack. However, the school administration decided to cancel the homage because it was deemed “racially offensive” by several students.

The school principal reportedly said in an email received by the news source that wearing those colors at the game, which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11, could “unintentionally cause offense to others who see it differently.”

Because some people could be upset by wearing red, white, and blue, Eastlake High School in Sammamish, WA, scrapped a theme honoring 9/11 victims. On @Varneyco on @FoxBusiness, I broke down the exclusive. pic.twitter.com/MeJRZa8djd

The theme was canceled due to a staff member, according to Shannon Parthemer, the Lake Washington school district’s communications director. According to KTTH, Pathemer and the principal did not explain why such colors were judged unsuitable or who might find them offensive.

According to the publication, Parthemer stated, “We have followed up with the staff member on decision-making processes.”

Chris Bede, the school principal, claimed in an email to a parent that “leadership teachers made this decision and conveyed it to pupils.”

According to KTTH, Bede stated, “I realize tomorrow is 9/11, and I respect the sacrifice and values our flag represents,” but “I guess they just didn’t want to mistakenly give offense to anyone who perceive it differently.”

“I was really unhappy and bewildered as to why the theme was changed, so I went around asking students in our leadership,” one student said. They had indicated that the colors red, white, and blue might be perceived as racially offensive and could influence people in unexpected ways.”

“I’ve seen it happen with other [Lake Washington School District] football teams. This is a condensed version of the information.