9/11 Changed the Way Planes Are Built, with Tragic Results.

Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, plane designs were altered in an attempt to keep terrorists out of the cockpit, yet those same alterations contributed to the Germanwings flight accident in the Alps 14 years later.

9/11 was the deadliest terrorist strike in American history, and it altered American foreign policy in ways that are being felt today.

Four commercial airlines were hijacked on September 11, 2001, and Al-Qaeda terrorists were able to gain entrance to the cockpit and seize control.

The four planes that crashed in different parts of the United States were American Airlines Flights 11, 77, and United Airlines Flights 93 and 175 and United Airlines Flights 93 and 175 and United Airlines Flights 93 and 175 and United Airlines Flights 93 and 175 and United Airlines Flights

The hijackers’ specific method of gaining access to the cockpit of American 11 is unknown. According to Betty Ong, a flight attendant, they “jammed their way in.”

While passengers aboard United 93 rose up against the hijackers and prevented the terrorists from reaching their intended target in Washington, D.C., the other planes hit the Pentagon and the two World Trade Center towers in New York.

Thousands of people were killed, and many more were injured or suffered problems as a result of the swift response to the calamity.

Following the incident, then-President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act in November 2001, with the goal of preventing another attack.

Airlines would have to comply with the law to reinforce their cockpit doors, specifically to: “fortify cockpit doors to restrict access from the cabin to the pilots in the cockpit.”

When the locking mechanism was engaged, individuals outside the cockpit would be prohibited entrance.

It was thought that by strengthening the cockpit doors, the pilots would be safe and that hijackers would be unable to enter and take control of planes for use in terror strikes.

However, in 2015, the very safeguard designed to protect pilots against terrorist hijackers and other attempts to disrupt or halt flights resulted in tragedy.

Germanwings flight 9525 took off from Barcelona El Prat Airport in Spain in March of that year on a regular route to Dusseldorf Airport in Germany. Germanwings was a low-cost airline owned by Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline.

The plane, on the other hand, would never make it to its destination. Andreas, the co-pilot, purposefully brought it down. This is a condensed version of the information.