8th graders persuade a state senator to propose a pardon for a victim of the Salem Witch Trials.

According to the Associated Press, eighth-graders’ interest prompted a Massachusetts state senator to propose a parliamentary pardon for the final victim convicted of being a witch during the Salem Witch Trials in 1693.

Senator Diana DiZoglio of Methuen, a Democrat, has introduced legislation to pardon Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was 22 years old when she was wrongfully convicted of witchcraft and condemned to death.

She was, however, never put to death. Students in an eighth-grade civics class at North Andover Middle School inspired DiZoglio, she said. Carrie LaPierre, the teacher, and the students spent a lot of time researching Johnson and how she may be pardoned for her sentence, which was never legally overturned.

On Wednesday, DiZoglio stated, “It is critical that we seek to correct history.” “We will never be able to change what happened to these people, but we can at the very least correct the record.”

The Salem Witch Trials, which began in 1692 and resulted in the deaths of twenty people and the false accusation of hundreds of others, have been commemorated for 328 years. The other accused were hanged, and one man was crushed to death with rocks.

Johnson, who was wrongfully accused of witchcraft and put to death more than three centuries ago, is finally on the verge of being exonerated.

According to Witches of Massachusetts Bay, a group dedicated to the history and lore of the 17th-century witch hunts, if lawmakers pass DiZoglio’s bill, Johnson will be the last suspected witch to be exonerated.

The Salem Witch Trials were the result of a Puritan rage fuelled by superstition, dread of disease and foreigners, scapegoating, and petty jealousy.

Hundreds of suspects have been formally cleared in the 328 years since, including Johnson’s own mother, the daughter of a pastor whose sentence was later overturned. However, Johnson’s name was omitted from a number of legislative attempts to correct the record.

As the gravity of the Salem miscarriages of justice became clear, Gov. William Phips overturned Johnson’s sentence.

However, because she was not among those whose convictions were legally overturned, hers remains valid.

"It is unknown why Elizabeth was not exonerated, but no action was ever taken.