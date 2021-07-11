89-year-old man who rebuilt his local pub’s beer garden despite having a fractured hip

A bar beer garden has been changed by an 89-year-old who recently shattered his hip and collar bone.

When his friends of 30 years took over The Stork Inn on Price Street in Birkenhead in 2019, Jerry Rooney, from Moreton, made it his local.

Thanks to Jerry, who comes to tend to the garden every day and enjoys a Jameson’s whisky, the Grade II Listed building now has new football screens, a children’s play area, and a fully planted flower bed.

Jerry moved to Wirral in the 1960s from County Monaghan and has known local landlady Joanne Ireland for over 30 years.

In 2019, Joanne and her partner Adrian took acquired The Stork Inn and began a massive landscaping project to create a new look beer garden.

Despite recently suffering from a broken hip and a broken collar bone, Jerry jumped on board when Joanne told him about the plans. His loyalty to Jo drove him to join engaged in the massive undertaking.

He created and planted the entire flower garden, visiting a specialist farm to pick the best all-year-round flowers, as well as building and painting some of the furniture.

Jerry described his labor as follows: “I was born and raised on a farm in Ireland, which instilled in me the value of hard work.

“I’ve worked hard my whole life and only retired at the age of 83 from working for an energy firm because I couldn’t acquire insurance any longer.

“People become lazy as they age, but I always tell them to “just go out,” whether it’s for a stroll or something else. It’s also crucial to maintain smiling and laughing, as this will help you stay motivated.

“It’s critical, in my opinion, to have at least one passion. Everton Football Club and gardening are two of my favorite things.

“Every day, I tend to my large yard and garden for my two daughters who also reside in the neighborhood.

“I’ve known Jo for almost 30 years and admire what she’s accomplished with this fantastic pub, so it only made sense for me to start drinking here and helping with the garden. It’s a labor of love,” says the author.

Joanne explained: “The re-designing of the has been a major undertaking. The summary comes to a close.