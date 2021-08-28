$8,863 for a miniature bottle of rare 100-year-old whisky

A small bottle of Scotch whiskey, containing only 50 milliliters of the rare beverage, recently sold for an exorbitantly high sum of £6,440 (roughly $8,863 USD) at auction.

Scotch whisky production is a serious business, and rare bottles are known to fetch a high price. The Scotch Whisky Association claims that the drink dates back to the 15th century. The Scottish Parliament began imposing duties on its sale in 1644, resulting in “an explosion in illicit whisky production across Scotland.”

Scotch Whisky is now enjoyed all over the world, but it must adhere to stringent guidelines in order to preserve the product’s tradition and quality. “Scotch Whisky must be distilled and aged for at least three years in oak casks in Scotland, and bottled at a minimum alcoholic strength of 40% abv [alcohol by volume],” according to the organization.

According to BBC News, this whisky was made in 1919 at the Springbank Distillery in Campbeltown. It was one of more than 400 bottles in a collection that sold for a total of £56,732.95 ($78,082.13 USD) at auction.

The little 50 milliliter bottles were placed up for sale by Sukhinder Singh, a whisky collector and co-founder of The Whisky Exchange. “I am ecstatic that these miniatures have found their way into other collections around the world after 40 years of collecting,” Singh told the BBC.

Springbank whisky is extremely sought after: since 1970, the distillery has only produced 24 full-sized bottles. It was the world’s most expensive whisky at the time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Ten of the 400 miniatures Singh auctioned off fetched more than £1,000 ($1,376.20 USD). All of the products were sold through Whisky.Auction, an online auction site.

According to BBC News, Singh chose to sell his vast collection to make place for new whiskies. He’s only keeping one bottle from each distillery, which he plans to place on display, according to reports.

According to the Daily Record, the nearly $9,000 bottle is the most expensive miniature ever sold. “I am ecstatic to see that interest in tiny collecting has reached new heights, as it is something I fell in love with four decades ago,” Singh added.

