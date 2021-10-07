86-year-old pensioner suffered serious injuries after stumbling over a new cycle lane barrier.

Dorothy Martinscroft suffered injuries to her face, hand, and back after she stumbled over a platform being installed as part of upgrades to Southport’s cycle lanes.

Dorothy did not notice the raised surface and fell onto the road since the new grey platform is similar in color to the road surface and the bollard has not yet been installed.

The 86-year-old received assistance from a passing first responder before being transported to the hospital in a fast response vehicle.

Sefton Council has since pledged to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Dorothy Barnes, according to her daughter Alison Barnes, was still in pain and shaken a week after the incident on Friday, October 1.

Additionally, she was having difficulty using her hand and was embarrassed to be seen owing to the bruises on her face.

“She would been to Hoghton Street for her covid booster jab and tripped over the concrete bollard,” Alison explained.

“She was bleeding profusely and had a large egg on her head, a hurting back and right hand.

“A passing first aider fortunately had a spare nappy with them, which they used to staunch the bleeding until the cops arrived.

“The police stated that they administered all necessary first aid and that a paramedic arrived in a car and drove her to the hospital because the wait for an ambulance would have been prohibitively long.”

While she waited for the paramedic, staff from the adjoining Stokers furniture store invited her inside. Dorothy wishes to express her gratitude to all of the personnel who assisted her, as well as the couple who administered first aid – Amanda and Neil – and Chris, the paramedic.

Although her mother is often quite independent and busy, Alison claims she was left shaken by the fall.

“She is extremely sore, she is embarrassed to be seen out with the bruises, and she has been struggling with her right hand being sore because she is right handed,” she explained.

“Our condolences go out to this lady and her family,” a Sefton Council official said.