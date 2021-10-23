£850 million will be invested on cultural hotspots.

The Government has announced that museums and galleries in England will receive an £850 million boost to “breathe life” back into cultural hotspots.

The funds will be used to restore and renovate some of the country’s most popular attractions, including London’s V&A museum, Tate Liverpool, and Duxford’s Imperial War Museum.

Next week, at the budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is scheduled to announce the three-year investment.

York’s National Railway Museum and the British Library location in Boston Spa, Yorkshire, are among the other institutions slated to gain from the cash.

A total of £125 million will be put into a new state-of-the-art scientific research complex in Oxfordshire, which will be part of the Natural History Museum.

The center, which is scheduled to open in 2026, will store 27 million specimens, accounting for more than a third of the museum’s overall collection, and will make them digitally accessible to scholars all over the world.

The government expects that it would boost the UK’s position in dealing with global issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and new illnesses.

In addition, the Treasury announced that over £75 million will be invested to help 110 regional museums and libraries enhance their buildings and digital capabilities.

The flagship High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme will also receive funding to help it continue its objective of revitalizing town centers across England.

Local governments will use the money to renew and rehabilitate ancient buildings, changing them into new homes, shops, workplaces, and community centers, benefiting a total of 67 highstreets.

“I am proud to be part of a country with such a robust cultural history, from scientific museums to art galleries to our most cherished historical places,” Mr Sunak added.

“That’s why we’re spending hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that people can enjoy their favorite sites for centuries to come, not just today.”