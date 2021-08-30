84 percent of Americans believe the United States should remain in Afghanistan until the evacuation has been completed.

According to a recent ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted on Aug. 27-28, 84 percent of Americans believe US soldiers in Afghanistan should remain there until the government has safely withdrawn all Americans.

At least 71 percent of the 513 adults who took part in the poll said that American forces should not leave until all Afghans who assisted the US have been removed.

The survey, which was conducted in both English and Spanish, also questioned participants if they feel President Joe Biden’s decision to remove US soldiers from Afghanistan will have a substantial impact on American terrorism security.

At least 56% feel Biden’s choice will have no impact on America’s security. However, 36% feel the pullout makes the US less safe from terrorism, while 7% believe the withdrawal makes the US safer.

President Biden stressed that all US soldiers must leave Afghanistan by Tuesday, regardless of whether or not evacuation procedures have been completed.

“The sooner we can get this over with, the better. According to ABC News, Biden said in a statement last Tuesday, two days before the suicide bombing, “Every day of operations comes additional risk to our troops.” “Every day we’re on the ground, we’re aware that ISIS-K is planning an attack on the airport, targeting both US and NATO personnel as well as innocent civilians.”

Following his handling of Afghanistan, Biden’s approval rating has plummeted, with 59 percent of those polled stating they disapprove of his judgments. However, since last month, the president’s performance on other topics has improved slightly.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, 64 percent of poll respondents said they approve of the president’s approach, up from 63 percent on July 23 and 24. Only 35% of those polled disapproved of the president’s answer.

Biden’s performance on crime and gun violence has also improved marginally, with 46 percent approving of his handling of crime and 44 percent approving of the president’s handling of gun violence. In a poll conducted on July 23 and 24, only 39% and 37% of respondents approved of his handling of crime and gun violence, respectively.