83-Year-Old Woman Saved By Black Pet Cat After Falling 70 Feet Below Embankment

Black cats are traditionally thought to be unlucky all over the world, yet one brave feline proved that they can trump a dog’s loyalty when its master is in peril.

According to People, an 83-year-old woman from the United Kingdom who fell down a 70-foot steep embankment was safely saved thanks to her pet cat, who led deputies to her.

Deputies were looking for the woman after she went missing near her house on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by Bodmin Police. The search seemed useless at first, but then Piran, the cat, began meowing hysterically in an apparent attempt to draw cops’ attention to a corner of a huge maize field near the woman’s house.

According to People, Tamar Longmuir, 38, a neighbor who was assisting the police in the hunt, followed Piran’s lead.

The victim was discovered inside the ravine at that point. According to the police post on Facebook, the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was called to the site as deputies tried to lift the elderly lady to safety.

Longmuir told Sky News, “The cat is quite attached to her, and he was walking back and forth in the gateway and meowing, so I decided to go and search the maize field.”

“It may have taken hours for me or anyone else to examine that field if the cat hadn’t been waiting at the gate.”

According to the article, the terrain was “very tough to access and uneven.” The victim, whose identity has not been released, was evacuated to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Longmuir told Sky News that because she couldn’t walk down the hill, she shouted to the victim to see if she was okay.

“I heard a very faint response to my calling just as I was about to go off the path and into the crop. Longmuir told Sky News, “I instantly realized my neighbor went down the 70-foot ravine.” “She had broken through the barbed wire and was lying in the stream; we believe she had been there for hours.”

Longmuir claimed she ultimately made it down the gully and checked the victim for minor injuries, but that she “came off worse than she did.” Longmuir, on the other hand, said that the elderly woman was unharmed, even after passing under barbed wire. Longmuir expressed gratitude to Piran for rescuing the day.

