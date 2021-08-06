8-Year-Old Rape Victim’s Mutilated Body Discovered With Eyes Gouged Out and Fingers Crushed

In India, an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered. The girl’s mangled body was discovered near her home a day after she went missing, authorities said. Her eyes had been gouged out and her fingers crushed.

The young girl went missing Wednesday afternoon from her hometown near Munger, Bihar, India. After several hours of searching, the child’s body was discovered in a nearby brick kiln. According to News 18, the police suspect the girl’s abusers raped her and strangled her to death to conceal the crime.

Wednesday afternoon, the girl walked out with her father to the banks of the Ganga for a bath. The child and her father had walked up to the riverbed near her home. The girl’s father later returned her, but she never returned home.

“My daughter would have survived had I not compelled her to return home alone. We began searching for her after she failed to return home till dusk, but we were unsuccessful,” the victim’s father told the outlet.

According to authorities, the family did not report the kid missing until Thursday morning, when her body was discovered. The killers presumably gouged out the girl’s right eye with their fingers and crushed her fingers on one hand while she resisted the rape, Gaurav Kumar, a senior officer, told The Times of India.

According to police, the girl was raped and murdered by those who were likely acquainted with her. However, no suspects have been identified at this time.

“Based on the disfigured body, it appears as though the victim’s assailants were known to her. “The girl was murdered in order to conceal the rape,” a police officer told News 18.

The body of the youngster has been sent for autopsy, and police have launched an inquiry. The investigators suspect the youngster was murdered at the location where her body was discovered due to the presence of bloodstains.

A 9-year-old girl from Delhi, India’s capital city, was allegedly raped and murdered by a priest and three crematorium personnel. The child’s body was subsequently apparently burned in a hasty manner without the agreement of her parents or notification of the police. The four defendants were detained on rape, murder, and criminal intimidation charges.