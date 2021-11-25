8-Year-Old Accused of being gangraped, killed by four men within the factory, and her body dumped in the drain.

Four men allegedly kidnapped and killed an 8-year-old girl inside an Indian factory.

The culprit was apprehended by authorities in the southern state of Karnataka on Wednesday after an investigation was begun. After the four defendants – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20), and Manish Tirki (33) – were apprehended, details regarding the incident emerged.

According to police sources, one of the suspects has worked at the facility for 11 months, while the other two have just been there for three months. Singh was a Tirki visitor who worked as a worker.

According to the Indian Express, the four accused got together to drink on Sunday and then devised a plan to rape the girl.

After one of the accused kidnapped the girl while she was playing with her brother inside the factory on Sunday afternoon, all four males took turns rapping her. Jayban allegedly strangled her to death while she protested. The culprit then allegedly put the victim’s body in a drain, according to The Times of India.

When the girl’s family was unable to locate her, they organized a search that included Jayban and Manish. The girl’s body was discovered in the drain later that evening.

“We have filed a case under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act and IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 376 and 302,” said city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

“It was leased from the plant owner. There were 41 people working as laborers, including six minors and 21 people from other states, mostly from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. There were 19 people working on the day of the incident, and we held many of them for interrogation. We were able to obtain CCTV footage, call detail record (CDR) analysis, and information from witnesses who were present throughout the incident. When questioned, these four individuals admitted to the crime,” he continued.

Despite tight rules, the number of rape cases in India has increased in recent years. The accused in many cases are well-known to the victims.