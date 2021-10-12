8 percent of adults in the United States receive government food assistance, down from 14% in 2020.

According to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, 8% of adults in the United States use government food aid, down from 14% at the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020.

The number of adults getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits from the government has decreased from the previous year, according to the Cabinet member, but the demand for food assistance remains high.

In a study issued Tuesday, Vilsack said, “We just need to appreciate what this epidemic has done in terms of considerable disruption of what was probably a relatively vulnerable system to begin with.” “It has revealed the system’s frailty, making programs like SNAP, summer feeding programs, school feeding programs, and food bank help all the more crucial.” In June, the Biden administration committed $1 billion to assist support refrigerated vehicles and warehouses, allowing food banks to preserve and provide more fresh produce and dairy goods, according to Vilsack.

An Associated Press analysis of bulk distribution data from hundreds of food banks around the country indicated a distinct decrease trend in the amount of food distributed, beginning in the spring when the COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out and closed areas of the economy reopened.

“It’s come down, but it’s still elevated,” Katie Fitzgerald, COO of Feeding America, a charity that coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks throughout the country and provided the Associated Press with national distribution data, said. Despite the recent decreases, she noted that the amount of food provided by Feeding America’s partner food banks was still more than 55 percent more than pre-pandemic levels. “We’re concerned that (food insecurity) may rise again if too many shoes fall,” she said.

The rise of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has already delayed millions of employees’ planned returns to work and could threaten school closures and other shutdowns as the nation approaches the winter flu season, is one of those potential setbacks.

"People are returning to work, but it's slow going, and God forbid you need a car repair or something," Carmen Cumberland, president of stated.