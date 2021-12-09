8 million people have seen a video of a ‘dramatic’ Chihuahua battling his winter boots.

Since video was shared last month, one dog’s funny reaction to his weatherproof suit has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 8 million views, 1.5 million likes, and tens of thousands of comments. Viewers can’t get enough of the chihuahua’s antics and have expressed their admiration in the comments area.

The concept of dressing up one’s pets can be divisive. Some may consider it absurd to outfit an animal in a sweater, while others may argue that suitable apparel is required in specific weather circumstances. In the end, though, each dog’s breed, size, and coat must be considered individually.

“A warm dog sweater is beneficial for smaller, light-bodied breeds, toy breeds, and breeds with naturally short or thin hair coats whether they need to go outside, or just lounging around the home,” revealed PetMD. “A sweater can make a big difference in your dog’s overall happiness.” Vern, the chihuahua featured in TikToker @tommyboy3131’s most recent video, seems skeptical. “I have a [love-hate] relationship with the booties.” read the subtitles that appear on the screen during the video.

Vern is seen seated on a bed with a miniature winter coat and four tiny boots placed in front of him by the TikToker. In response, the dog appears to retreat somewhat.

The movie then flips to Vern, clothed in his winter gear, running down a hallway and crashing into walls—it appears that he still hasn’t mastered walking in the footwear.

Vern eventually collapses on the carpet and refuses to move, having had enough of the boots.

Vern appears to have resurrected himself by the time the two of them arrive at the building’s exit. He enthusiastically (and clumsily) goes outside. “There, your feet are no longer frigid!” “See?” @tommyboy3131 said to his dog at the end of the video.

The TikToker captioned the video, “The clippidy clopper booties are back!” referring to the sound Vern’s boots made when they hit the ground. “Pay attention to how those tiny feet move.” Viewers who were enamored with Vern and his weather-resistant suit raced to the comments section to make jokes about the tiny dog.

@barbiegirlbarbieworld77 commented in a comment liked over 84,000 times, “Why do chihuahuas always seem like they’ve downed 10 cups of espresso.”

