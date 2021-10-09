77,000 people have signed a petition to have Joe Biden’s $10,000 student loan cancelled.

Thousands have signed a petition demanding answers from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on whether student loan debt may be canceled by presidential executive order.

Some Democratic politicians are pushing for President Joe Biden to release a letter clarifying whether his executive authority is broad enough to forgive student debt, and the Change.org petition comes during that campaign.

Biden claimed on the campaign trail that he would begin the process of canceling student debt, implying that he would forgive up to $10,000 in debt for some Americans.

However, the petition accuses Cardona of being the one who sought the president in March for “clarification” on whether he had the ability to eliminate student loan debt by an executive order.

“We’ve been waiting for Cardona to write that note to President Biden for the past seven months, and he has yet to reply,” the statement read.

“This is utterly unacceptable,” the petition said, adding that if Cardona refuses to execute his duty, he should “be forcibly removed as Secretary of Education.”

It stated, “Miguel Cardona must do his duty and answer to the President.”

The petition has 77,000 signatures as of Saturday, more than half of its goal of 150,000.

Earlier this week, a number of Democratic lawmakers signed a petition from progressive Representative Ilhan Omar urging Biden to make a memo public about how extensive his executive authority is to forgive student debt.

The Education Department has had enough time to respond, according to Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, and 14 of her colleagues.

The legislators “demand that the letter that the President sought from the Department of Education to determine the scope of the administration’s jurisdiction to broadly eliminate student debt through administrative action be released to the public by October 22, 2021.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are among the prominent Democrats who want Biden to forgive at least $50,000 in student debt.

They say that Biden can use the same legal authority that was used to suspend student loan payments and cancel it in some cases.

Biden does not have the authority to forgive student loans on his own, according to other Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Some leftists believe that all student loans should be forgiven.

