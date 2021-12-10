75 animals at the Phoenix Zoo are given COVID vaccines, some of which are delivered via darts fired from a distance.

Veterinarians at the Phoenix Zoo got up close and personal with their animals by administering the COVID-19 vaccine to 75 of them for the first time. They made sure to deliver their doses to the large cats through darts from a safe distance.

The Phoenix Zoo vaccinated its animals, following in the footsteps of other zoos. The animals, according to Dr. Gary West, the Zoo’s senior vice president of animal and living collections, tolerate immunizations better than humans.

“They don’t like it,” he continued, “but they bounce straight back and get on with their lives.”

COVID has not been found in any of the animals at the Phoenix Zoo. According to the CDC, the chance of humans transmitting the virus to animals is low, but the zoo is taking measures by immunizing the animals ahead of time, as other zoos have recorded infections.

A pair of hippopotamuses in a Belgian zoo recently tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed in isolation. It’s unclear how they got the virus, but it’s thought to be the first incidence of the species, according to USA Today.

The virus was found in two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. An asymptomatic zoo staffer is thought to have infected them. According to TribLive, the zoo’s animals are currently on a waiting list for immunizations.

The Phoenix Zoo employed a Zoetis vaccination that was designed exclusively for animals.

The doses were supplied by Zoetis, a worldwide animal health corporation based in New Jersey. The vaccination has been approved for use in an emergency to preserve endangered animals.

Early this year, Zoetis received permission from the US Department of Agriculture to deliver the dosages on an experimental basis to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where a troop of western lowland gorillas tested positive for the coronavirus in January.

The 75 creatures who have already received their first shots include big cats like Sumatran tigers, jaguars, and African lions, as well as primates like Bornean orangutans and small emperor tamarins, Egyptian fruit bats, armadillos, and two-toed sloths.

Staff members are currently giving the second injections, which will act as boosters and should keep them safe, according to West. This is a condensed version of the information.