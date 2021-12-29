70 Years After Enrollment, 88-Year-Old Grandpa Graduates With Granddaughter.

It’s never too late to follow your ambitions, as an 88-year-old man from Texas demonstrated by graduating from college with his 23-year-old granddaughter by his side.

Rene Neira of Texas enrolled in a bachelor’s program in the 1950s and eventually obtained his diploma on Dec. 11 after 70 years. Neira earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Melanie Salazar, his granddaughter, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications at the age of 23.

“He has been working toward his bachelor’s degree since the 1950s, and it has been one of his life goals and objectives,” Salazar said, according to the New York Post. “However, he fell in love, married, and began a family in the 1950s, so he wasn’t able to finish his education straight soon.” Neira’s studies was put on hold while he began working at a local bank, became a father to five children, and became a community leader. Neira was encouraged to follow his lifetime desire of finishing his degree once Salazar graduated from high school, and he enrolled in college with his granddaughter.

Salazar said she and Neira would regularly grab lunch together or work side-by-side in the library throughout their time together in college. She assisted him with the transition to online classes throughout the pandemic.

Salazar told Good Morning America, “There were also numerous times when I drove him to school during the seasons when he didn’t have his car.”

“I was also the president of a club at school for a while, and he came to my club meetings on occasion,” Salazar added. “That was particularly amazing since I could always brag about him and announce that my grandfather was present.” For a time, Neira’s plans to finish his degree were thwarted by his deteriorating health and a generational divide in the shape of online classes. Neira, on the other hand, persevered this time.

The two new grads took the stage together a week after graduating from college, and the stadium roared in pleasure and encouragement.

“I felt overcome with emotion while we were on stage… It was completely silent. I didn’t hear any applause or clapping, but I was told that the entire stadium exploded in ovation “Salazar told the news site.