£70 million was stopped in the final. As part of a deal, the Elliot Group’s Liverpool plan will be sold.

After the company went into administration following the arrest of group founder Elliot Lawless, an agreement was made for the sale of the last of four halted Elliot Group schemes.

Administrators for Mr Lawless’s hotel project on Norfolk Street in Liverpool’s Baltic tech quarter have exchanged contracts with the project’s original investors, according to Mr Lawless.

HBG Insolvency Ltd will now petition the High Court for approval of the selling deal.

14 cargo ships are unable to dock in Liverpool.

The 306-bedroom property had received planning clearance and construction had begun until investors opted not to support the project after Mr Lawless’ arrest.

He claims that this made obtaining external finance to complete the project impossible.

Mr Lawless, from Liverpool, was detained in December 2019 on charges of fraud, bribery, and corruption. He has maintained his denial of any misconduct.

“When my schemes were placed in administration, I promised that I would work tirelessly to help secure each site’s sale and protect the interests of investors, so I am thrilled that my final stalled scheme is to be acquired by its original investors,” he stated, expressing his satisfaction at the news.

“The procedure, like the other administrations, was handled by a third party under tight standards, and I sympathize with investors who were unsuccessful in their bids for The Residence and Infinity.”

“It has not been easy, but the administrators have been able to assure that all of my stalled projects will now be placed in the hands of new owners and moved forward to completion with flexibility and good will on all sides.”

“What this recent transaction confirms is that my projects have always been extremely good ideas in prime locations,” Mr Lawless remarked.

“Seeing them finished will give me a great deal of pleasure. Take a look at the fantastic job done by the investors who purchased Aura in Liverpool, for example, to understand how each project’s original goal may still be realized in the proper hands.” Mr Lawless has not been charged, and he says he is looking forward to Merseyside Police wrapping up their investigation.