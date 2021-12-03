£70 million at ‘high risk’ Littlewood’s concept was called in for a closer look.

After the council admitted the proposal is ‘high risk,’ a £70 million plan to turn Liverpool’s renowned Littlewood’s building into a major TV and film studio complex will be re-examined.

The city council’s cabinet approved the proposals today, which aim to transform the iconic art deco structure into one of Europe’s most major studio developments, perhaps creating 4,000 jobs in the process.

The cabinet’s approval comes with a stipulation that the ideas be presented to the council’s scrutiny committee next month.

This is because, while most people believe the Littlewoods proposal will be extremely beneficial to Liverpool – particularly its neighboring neighborhoods – the project is fraught with danger.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has approved the use of £11 million from the Getting Building Fund, as well as £6 million from its Strategic Investment Fund.

The first phase of construction will cost £8 million.

In addition, the building’s present owners, Capital & Centric, would have £1.6 million in debt forgiven and a further £900,000 paid to reimburse prior costs.

The project has a ‘higher than typical risk profile,’ according to the cabinet report detailing the plans.

“The project should be considered a regeneration project in connection to the medium-term project,” it says, “insofar as the council should not expect positive cashflows for several years and income will not be created during the development phase.”

It goes on to say that if phase 2 of the proposal does not go through – which is dependent on receiving a £25 million loan – then the site will be sold for less than the initial £8 million in public funds.

“The financial and commercial risks indicated should be viewed in the context of the project’s enormous regeneration benefits, as a driver for additional expansion and the good impact on the neighboring neighborhoods,” according to the report.

Because of these dangers, Councillor Kris Brown of the Liberal Democrats, who chairs the council’s Audit Committee, has requested that the idea be brought before his committee.”

