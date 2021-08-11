7-Year-Old Grandfather, Uncle, and Teenage Cousin Allegedly Raped; Accused Arrested

Her 62-year-old grandfather, uncle, and teenage cousin allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in India. The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday after the mother of the kid filed a police report.

The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India. According to DT Next, the girl, who lived with her mother, went to her grandfather’s house after he paid them a visit last week and pushed the mother to send the child with him for a few days, saying he would look after her.

The girl was raped by her grandfather on Aug. 2 while she was resting in his house. The girl attempted to get assistance from his 42-year-old son, who was also staying with him, but he assaulted her sexually. According to The Hindu, her 17-year-old cousin then assaulted her.

When the girl’s mother went to the grandfather’s residence on Sunday, she discovered her daughter in poor health. According to the mother, the kid was unable to walk. She took the youngster to the hospital, where the girl told her story. The mother filed a report with an all-women police station right away.

The girl was taken to Egmore Children’s Hospital for a more thorough evaluation. The infant had been raped by multiple people, according to hospital doctors. The girl’s current state was unknown.

According to the police, a case was filed under section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (penalty for rape on a lady under the age of 12) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The grandfather and uncle were taken into custody, while the adolescent was sent to court for additional action because he was a juvenile.

According to a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau in December 2019, the number of rape cases in India has doubled in the last 17 years.

In 93.1 percent of incidents reported in India in 2017, the perpetrators were known to the victims, according to the data.

In April, her grandfather and uncle kidnapped a 6-year-old girl in front of her toddler brother. The incident occurred in the state of Madhya Pradesh and was discovered when the victim told her mother about it.