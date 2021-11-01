7-year-old girl is’shaken and upset’ until strangers come to her aid.

After an automobile accident that left her family “very sore,” kind strangers came to assist soothe a young child.

On Saturday, October 30, a vehicle struck the rear of the automobile driven by her grandmother as they entered the New Ferry Bypass, leaving the seven-year-old girl “shaken and upset.”

“Lovely folks” came to see how the family was doing and brought the small child chocolates to calm her anxiety.

The next day, the girl’s mother took to social media to express her gratitude to the nice strangers.

The mother said in a public Facebook group: “I was hoping to get a thank you note to a couple that stopped for us last night.

“On his way onto the New Ferry bypass, a man crashed into the back of my mother’s car.

“My seven-year-old was startled and unhappy.

“The nice individuals came over to see how we were doing and brought my daughter a packet of chocolates to attempt to calm her down.

“That’s something I truly appreciate them doing. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for them.” Following the collision, several people left comments underneath the post expressing their condolences to the family.

Karen had this to say: “I hope you’re all doing well. There are some nice folks in the vicinity.” “I hope you’re all fine,” Becky added. The lady said, ” “This morning I’m really sore, so I’m going to get [my kid]checked out just to be safe. She’s having discomfort in her chest and back, but we’re all well. Thank you very much.”