7 Stats About Global Startups That Will Astound You.

Many countries around the world are now attempting to rebuild their economies after a year of turbulence, with a recent increase in startups in Africa, Asia, and the United States. Despite the fact that the pandemic had a negative impact on national economies and global trade, most countries saw startups as a source of economic investment. When you go beyond the world’s most valuable startups and consider the bigger picture, some fascinating findings emerge.

In 2020, Indonesian startups will account for more than 70% of all investments, with the Southeast Asian area attracting more than $8 billion in total. Fintech firms in Africa are looking increasingly promising, with over $900 million in revenue raised in the last six years and foreign players planning to fund and invest in local startups in the coming months.

Young entrepreneurs and some highly educated company founders want to make a difference, not only in their own communities but also globally. More than 450 new Agritech firms were founded in India in 2019, according to the National Association of Software and Service Companies in India, with the goal of assisting India’s rising population and limited quantity of food supplies as climate change takes its toll on farmers. These software entrepreneurs are changing the future and constructing a modernized civilization based on advanced technology.

Startups will account for more than 70% of yearly investments in 2020. When compared to other renowned startup nations like Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, Indonesia is currently leading the alliance. Even while startups accounted for around 64 percent of investments in Singapore, they were a distant second to Indonesia’s overwhelming might.

Even as the country battled severe lockdown laws and soaring coronavirus infections, India’s agritech sector grew by 11.9 percent in 2020. Agritech startups assist over 100,000 farmers, and the agritech business contributed more than $24 billion to the local economy last year. This is one industry that will witness huge growth throughout the last months of 2021, with over 1000 agritech businesses contributing over 55 percent to local farming efforts.

Despite its tiny population in comparison to other European countries, Latvia was one of the first countries in the EU and the globe to establish a Startup Law.