7 Quotes to Honor Aunts and Uncles on National Aunts and Uncles Day 2021

On July 26, National Aunts and Uncles Day is observed to recognize extended family members who act as a second set of parents.

Aunts and uncles hold a special place in our hearts because they bring us joy, love, and unforgettable memories.

Spend time with your parents’ siblings and show them extra love and attention on this special day. This day is dedicated to recognizing them for their contributions to our lives. With a particular quote, remind your beloved aunt or uncle how much you appreciate them.

Here are some AZquotes quotes to share on this special day:

“The links of affection that are inherent in the fabric of a family make parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles more potent mentors and rescuers.” Eyring, Henry B.

“But the sky was pale in the east, and lamps with wagons and horses arrived through the gray woods, bringing Grandpa and Grandma, aunts and uncles, and cousins.” Laura Ingalls Wilder (Laura Ingalls Wilder)

“You don’t get to pick your family. They are a gift from God to you, just as you are to them.” Desmond Tutu is a well-known African leader.

“Everyone has always shown me a great deal of love, from my mother to my father to my aunts and uncles.” Amos Lee –

“I felt that energy, that delivery, that timing, that sarcasm from my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. All of that soaked into my mind.” Jeff Ross –

“Family means no one is forgotten or left behind.” — Stiers, David Ogden

“Families necessitate the presence of other families. It is necessary for parents to be parented. Grandparents, aunts, and uncles are making a comeback because they are needed. Many families’ stress levels are well above what two parents can handle.” T. Berry Brazelton (T. Berry Brazelton) (T. Berry Brazelton) (