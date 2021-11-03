7 must-know bonfire safety recommendations – the dos and don’ts

There is no such thing as an entirely risk-free bonfire, but there are a few things you can do to reduce the hazards on or around November 5.

Before holding a bonfire night, consult with any neighbors and be mindful of the materials used in the fire.

Also, once the campfire has died down, shower the embers with water to prevent them from rekindling.

If it’s your first time organizing a bonfire night or you simply need a refresher, here are seven bonfire safety rules to keep in mind.

It’s critical to keep the blaze well away from structures and people.

When it comes to pyrotechnics, safe spectator distances are normally recommended. You should ensure that your guests maintain a safe distance. To keep people from going too close, use tape or something similar as a barrier.

This is quite dangerous since you will quickly lose control of the fire, making it much more difficult to put out.

This one is self-evident.

It should be supervised by an adult until it has burned out. If it must be left, thoroughly wet it with plenty of water.

Fires and fireworks must always be kept out of reach of children. If you’re organizing a larger gathering, think about how the crowd will be managed and kept safe.

Make sure at least one person knows how to treat small burns in case someone gets wounded. Remember that if something is above your degree of expertise, you must call 911 right away.

You don’t want the fire to spread and cause harm to your property.

When dealing with pyrotechnics and bonfires, be sure you’re not under the influence of alcohol.

Also, keep alcohol away from pyrotechnics and bonfires because it will catch fire quickly.