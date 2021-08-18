7 months after Trump’s pardon, Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, was charged with state crimes.

According to the Associated Press, Ken Kurson, a newspaper editor and friend of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was charged with cyberstalking in the state of New York on Wednesday.

The allegations come seven months after Trump gave Kurson a pardon soon before stepping down.

Similar federal accusations against Kurson were dropped by Trump in October. A presidential pardon, on the other hand, only applies to federal accusations, leaving state charges open, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors accused Kurson, who was the editor of the New York Observer when Kushner owned it, of hacking into his wife’s accounts and sending threatening and abusive texts to numerous people during their divorce in 2015. Eavesdropping and computer trespassing are both felonies, and Kurson is charged with both.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kurson was allegedly spying on his now-ex-online wife’s activities from his desk at the Observer’s Manhattan offices at times, according to authorities.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, he did not enter a plea. On his own recognizance, he was released.

In a statement, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said, “We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail cards for the well-connected in New York.”

Kurson’s attorney has been contacted for comment.

Last year, Kurson lawyer Marc Mukasey stated of the federal allegations, “The conduct charged is scarcely worthy of a federal criminal prosecution.” Ken will overcome it.”

Kurson is the first member of Trump’s inner circle to be accused by local prosecutors after being pardoned by the former president, though it’s not the first time prosecutors in Manhattan have clashed with a Trump supporter.

In 2019, Vance charged Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, with state crimes as a precaution against a possible pardon if he was convicted in federal court on similar mortgage fraud charges.

Manafort successfully contested Vance’s case on the grounds of double jeopardy, winning in February, less than two months after Trump pardoned him in the federal prosecution.

Vance charged Trump’s corporation, the Trump Organization, and its longstanding top financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud last month. A court date has been set on September 20 in that case. Weisselberg and his company had not been charged. This is a condensed version of the information.