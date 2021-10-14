7 million people watched a video of a woman cooking her husband’s pet fish to teach him a lesson.

A disturbing video circulating on TikTok purports to show a lady deep-frying her husband’s precious pet fish. Since it was posted roughly a week ago, the clip has been viewed 7.1 million times. It also has 194,000 likes and tens of thousands of comments.

TikToker @miakurniawan01 shared a video of her controversial culinary venture with the simple description “fried arowana,” which was translated from Indonesian.

This particular kind of fish, an Asian arowana, is notorious for being the world’s most costly aquarium fish. Journalist Emily Voigt produced a book about the secretive animal in 2016, telling National Geographic that it is associated with “good luck and fortune.” The critters, which originate in Southeast Asia, are so precious that the “farms…where they are created are like high-security prisons with concrete walls, watchtowers, and barbed wire,” according to Voigt.

Arowanas are occasionally subjected to cosmetic surgery procedures like as eye lifts or chin jobs, according to the New York Times. These operations can cost anywhere from $60 to $90, depending on the fish, which might cost hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. One fish is claimed to have been sold for a whopping $300,000 to a Chinese Communist Party leader.

After her husband failed to properly clean the aquarium, she decided to fry his fish to teach him a lesson, according to @miakurniawan01’s TikTok. She stated, according to Coconuts Jakarta’s translation of the video’s onscreen captions: “Because my husband continued promising to clean the aquarium after I told him, I decided to do it myself. However, the fish eventually became ill. If I fried it, I thought it would be excellent.” The TikToker was seen scaling and seasoning the former pet in preparation for cooking. She next tosses the arowana into a hot wok, where it begins to bubble almost instantly. The golden-brown, fried fish is shown on a plate in the final picture.

According to AsiaOne, the onscreen lettering said, “Already cooked and ready to eat.”

According to the news outlet, the woman claimed in a follow-up video that her spouse had forgiven her for the incident. Many viewers, on the other hand, were less understanding. The woman’s actions were described as “messed up” by one commenter. This is a condensed version of the information.