7 Key Takeaways from Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Speech

In a speech to the country on Monday, President Joe Biden justified his decision to remove US soldiers from Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was set to evacuate all of its soldiers from the country, who had been stationed there since 2001.

Thousands of Afghans have tried in vain to flee the nation, fearful of what the future holds under Taliban rule. Some apparently cling to planes flying off from the airport in Kabul, the country’s capital, according to shocking video footage.

“I am extremely pained by the truths we now face,” the president said on Monday. But I have no regrets about ending America’s war in Afghanistan and focusing on our counterterrorism activities there and elsewhere.”

We take a closer look at President Biden’s key arguments on Afghanistan in this article.

In Afghanistan, ‘nation building’ was never the goal.

The president stated that the United States’ mission in Afghanistan was never intended to be about “nation building” or “forming a cohesive, centralized democracy.”

He observed that US soldiers entered in Afghanistan nearly two decades ago with “clear goals,” including “getting those who attacked us on September 11, 2001, and ensuring al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to strike us again.”

“Yes, we did it. In Afghanistan, we significantly weakened al Qaeda. We never stopped looking for Osama bin Laden, and we finally found him. He went on to say, “That was a decade ago.”

The president went on to say that he can’t ask troops to “fight on indefinitely” in a civil war in another country. “This is not in the national security interest of the United States. It is not in the interests of the American people. Our troops, who have given so much over the last two decades, do not deserve this.

The president stated, “Our single essential national interest in Afghanistan remains what it has always been: avoiding a terrorist attack on the American homeland.”

Withdrawing at this time was the correct decision.

Biden claimed that after two decades in Afghanistan, he “learned the hard way” that “there was never a good time to evacuate US forces.” “That’s why we’re still here,” says the narrator. We were well-aware of the dangers. We prepared for every eventuality.”

