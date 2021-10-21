7 Health Benefits of Apples on National Apple Day 2021.

Every year on October 21, National Apple Day is observed to honor the fruit and its health benefits.

This day was established in 1990 by a nonprofit organization located in the United Kingdom.

According to Jessica Levinson, a culinary nutrition specialist in Westchester, New York, “apples have been linked to several health benefits, including enhanced gut health and lower risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some malignancies.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a medium-sized apple provides a good source of fiber.

According to Healthline, the following are some of the other health benefits of apples:

1. Apples are abundant in fiber and water, which makes them full and weight-loss friendly.

2. Apples are high in soluble fiber, which can help decrease cholesterol levels in the blood.

3. Apples can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

4. Apples include pectin, a type of fiber that works as a prebiotic, providing food for your gut flora.

5. Apple’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may aid with bone density and strength.

6. Apples are high in antioxidants, which may help protect your lungs from oxidative damage.

7. Apple fiber may have cancer-preventive properties.