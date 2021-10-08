67 million Americans will be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to US President Joe Biden.

Even though mandates were not his “first impulse,” US President Joe Biden championed Covid-19 immunization regulations on Thursday, determining that the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults must obtain the vaccine.

Mr Biden had ruled out such measures before assuming office in January, but he now feels compelled to use them by a vocal minority that refuses to be immunized, endangering the lives of others and jeopardizing the country’s economic recovery.

Mr Biden said at an event pushing the mandates in suburban Chicago, “There is no other way to combat the epidemic except to get the vast majority of the American people vaccinated.”

“I had to move toward requirements because I didn’t rush to complete it right away.”

More than 100 million Americans will be vulnerable to Mr. Biden’s immunization mandates in the coming weeks. In addition, his administration is encouraging businesses to take voluntary steps that would force people to get immunizations or subject them to onerous testing procedures.

Forcing people to do something they don’t want to do is a losing political strategy almost every time. Despite the fact that the majority of the country has already been vaccinated and that he has the support of industry, Biden has emerged as an unusual proponent of browbeating measures to force vaccines.

“Look, I get that vaccination requirements are a tough pill to swallow – unpopular for some, political for others — but they are lifesaving, game-changing for our country,” Mr Biden added.

The requirements, on the other hand, have received considerable public support. People are hoping to put an end to a pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 700,000 people in the United States, and corporations see immunizations as a path to a resurgent economy.

Mr. Biden delivered that message at a construction site managed by Clayco, a prominent construction company that, in conjunction with his visit, announced a new vaccinate-or-test policy for its employees.

The corporation is acting weeks ahead of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule that would compel all employers with more than 100 employees to have their personnel vaccinated or face weekly coronavirus testing.