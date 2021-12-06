650,000 holiday employees are at risk of losing their jobs.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals in the hospitality, retail, and arts industries are at risk of losing their jobs this Christmas because they do not receive sick pay.

Because of the Omicron variant’s stricter isolation rules, anyone who comes into touch with a confirmed case must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Hundreds of thousands of holiday employees, on the other hand, will be denied sick pay if they are forced to self-isolate.

According to a research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), these people face substantial losses to their pay over the holidays, with the possibility of being left without job and income.

There are around 650,000 people who earn less than £120 per week, including 238,000 restaurant workers, 336,000 retail workers, and 73,000 arts and entertainment professionals.

Workers employed by households, such as domestic cleaners, are the only other sector of the economy with a higher proportion of workers who do not qualify for statutory ill pay.

According to the TUC, the UK has the least generous statutory sick pay in Europe, at £96.35 per week for people earning £120 or more per week.

According to research, a third of workers, or over 10 million individuals, receive sick pay that is “insufficient to cover basic living expenses” or no sick pay at all.

“Every worker should have the assurance of sick pay if they feel ill or need to isolate,” TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady stated. While we’re out partying and shopping for gifts, many of the people who make it possible don’t get any sick pay at all.

“Our sick-pay system is ineffective. Nobody should have to choose between doing the right thing and feeding their family. And we’re all at risk of having a ruined Christmas because our sick pay system isn’t doing enough to stop the virus from spreading.” “There is a comprehensive package of financial support in place for workers who need to self-isolate to help stem the spread of coronavirus, including a £500 payment,” a government spokesperson said. The summary comes to a conclusion.”