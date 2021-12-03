65 new employment could be produced if a new McDonald’s is developed.

Plans have been submitted for a new McDonald’s in Wirral, with the promise of 65 new employment and millions of pounds in investment.

The project will see a McDonald’s restaurant built in the Junction One Retail Park in Bidston Moss if it is approved by Wirral Council.

“This property represents a multi-million-pound investment in Bidston Moss and will provide up to 65 new, local jobs,” said Adam Brand, McDonald’s senior acquisitions surveyor.

We understand how well-connected this site is, being just off M53 Junction 1, and our restaurant will be well-positioned to serve both locals and visitors.

“We are certain that this detailed proposal will give further competition and choice for customers while remaining conscious and considerate of our Bidston Moss neighbors and residents.”

“We will submit extensive traffic impact evaluations as part of our preparations to account for the consequences the development may have on local highways,” Mr Brand added.

“Our operations plans will also detail how we will control litter on the property to ensure that we are a considerate neighbor,” says the company.

Click here to provide your feedback on the application.