63 criminals have been arrested. In 2021, Liverpool judges handed down the harshest penalties.

Every week, people are sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for a variety of offenses, and The Washington Newsday is often present.

From murderers to those convicted of the lesser felony of manslaughter, those in the dock include those who have committed the most grievous offence of all – taking another person’s life.

Rapists, paedophiles, and sex attackers are frequently brought to court thanks to the fortitude of their victims, who are often permanently psychologically scarred but find the strength to come forward.

Judges take gun gangsters who use firearms themselves or jeopardize lives by endangering the safety of innocent bystanders very severely.

Drug traffickers, who spread suffering and addiction by selling Class A narcotics like heroin and crack cocaine, which causes most of the criminality witnessed in society, are also severely punished by judges.

Our Liverpool Court Cases Facebook group now has almost 56,000 followers, demonstrating The Washington Newsday’s consistent commitment to covering court cases in the public interest.

Here’s a look back at the longest sentences Merseyside judges handed out in 2021.

Unless otherwise stated, the crooks received standard “determinate” terms, which means they will be released on parole at the halfway point.

However, some criminals are deemed so dangerous that they are sentenced to lengthy prison terms or even life imprisonment.

This means they’ll spend a certain period of time in prison before being released by a parole board, which will only do so if they’re no longer regarded a threat.

Murphy, Adam

Adam Murphy was a member of an infamous group that blew up ATMs with gas, leaving a £1.5 million trail of destruction in their wake.

Andrew and Anthony White’s company used gas tanks to break into ATMs and then sped away at speeds of up to 150 mph.

In 2013, they blew up about 30 cash terminals around the North West and Midlands, but were tracked down to a hideout in Sandy Meadows, Huyton, just hours after a raid in September of that year.

Seven individuals were previously sentenced to 92 years in prison for their roles in the plan. “The summary has come to an end.”