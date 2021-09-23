600,000 people might be left without food and necessities if Universal Credit is slashed.

According to Citizens Advice, the government’s intention to reduce the £20 weekly boost to universal credit has put 600,000 people in a precarious financial situation.

One in every four working claimants, according to the organization, is concerned about being able to buy food and toiletries after the scheduled cut takes effect next month.

The £20 weekly boost to universal credit payments was introduced as a one-time boost. As a result of the pandemic, the scheme is due to expire on October 6.

Citizens Advice has warned that if benefit payments are slashed by £20 per week, 1.5 million working people will be forced into poverty this winter.

According to the charity’s recent data, two-thirds of working claimants (67%) believe they will be harmed if the cut is implemented.

This can involve being unable to pay their expenses, falling into debt, or being compelled to sell personal belongings to make up for a loss of income.

Around one in every four working claimants, or 600,000 people, is concerned that they would be unable to purchase food or other basic requirements such as toiletries.

Shop workers, nursery assistants, and security guards are among those seeking Citizens Advice’s assistance because they are concerned about how they would cope over the winter.

Currently, 2.3 million Universal Credit claimants are employed. A further 1.7 million people are unable to work owing to illness or caring obligations.

To make up for the taper rate, which reduces universal credit based on your earnings, someone paying National Insurance and tax may have to work nine hours at the National Living Wage.

Oliver, who lives in Weymouth, works three days a week in a restaurant and switches days with his girlfriend so that one of them can care after their school-aged and nursery-aged children.

Oliver and his partner would struggle to extend their hours due to the high expense of daycare, according to the charity.

“If we lost that extra £20 a week, it would be our children who would suffer,” the restaurant worker remarked. We’d have a hard time affording their school uniforms, equipment, and swimming lessons.

