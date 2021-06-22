60,000 people are expected to attend the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium.

If they have a negative Covid-19 test or can prove they are twice vaccinated, more than 60,000 football fans will be able to attend the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

On Tuesday, the government revealed that the attendance capacity for the tournament’s final matches at the north-west London stadium has been extended to 75%, potentially resulting in some of the highest audiences in the UK since the pandemic began.

14 days before a game, all ticket holders must have a negative coronavirus test or give proof of two doses of a vaccine.

“As we continue to make progress on our road map out of lockdown, keeping the public safe remains our first priority,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden stated.

“We’ve worked together with Uefa and the FA to ensure that stringent public health precautions are in place while also allowing more people to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be a watershed moment in our nation’s epidemic recovery.”

The matches, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, “will illustrate that when it comes to outstanding sporting events, London simply cannot be beaten.”

“It is critical that Londoners follow the guidelines during the tournament, get tested for Covid on a regular basis, and receive both doses of the vaccination as soon as they are offered,” he added.

“We hope that this approach creates the platform for the safe return of supporters to stadiums across the country next season,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

The matches are part of the government’s events research programme (ERP), which has seen test events performed at athletic, music, and other venues to determine how crowds affect Covid-19 infection rates.

The announcement came just a day after the Prime Minister pushed out the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in England by up to four weeks due to concerns over the Delta form.

It meant that other events in England, such as weddings, will be restricted in the future. (This is a brief piece.)