600 British troops have been dispatched to Afghanistan to assist Britons fleeing the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed that up to 600 British troops will be deployed in Afghanistan to assist Britons fleeing the country.

They will arrive in the next days to “support the diplomatic presence in Kabul,” he added, as General Sir Nick Carter, the leader of the British armed forces, warned that a dangerous “security vacuum” in Afghanistan risks forming up, perhaps allowing international terrorism to retake control.

The British Embassy in Kabul has reduced its employees to a core group focused on providing consular and visa services to those who need to exit the country quickly.

“The safety of British people, British military personnel, and former Afghan staff is our top priority,” Mr Wallace added.

Due to the Taliban’s continued gains, all British nationals have been advised to leave as soon as possible while commercial travel options remain available, according to travel advice published on Friday.

They have also been advised to call the Embassy in Kabul for assistance as soon as possible.

John Healey, Labour’s shadow defence secretary, expressed hope that the deployment would guarantee that British troops were “safely and orderly withdrawn” from Afghanistan, but added that Afghans must also be protected.

“Ministers must also ensure that all eligible Afghans and their families arrive in the UK safely,” he said.

“The interpreters have played a vital role for British forces, and the UK owes it to them to look for them. The government must make greater efforts to get them out of Afghanistan alongside British citizens.

“We share popular concern that Afghanistan’s security situation is deteriorating far faster than expected. While our military are going, we cannot abandon the Afghan people, hence the UK should not cut aid and Ministers should work harder diplomatically with regional countries to encourage a political process.”

General Carter had previously stated that the country was already in the midst of a “humanitarian calamity” as the Taliban proceeded to make progress.

He indicated that the best President Ashraf Ghani’s government could hope for was a “military standstill” that would allow them to reach a political agreement. “The summary has come to an end.”