60 Years Ago, The US Army Tried Portable Nuclear Power At Remote Bases – It Didn’t Work Out

A Geiger counter shrieked 40 feet beneath the surface of the Greenland ice sheet. The year was 1964, and the Cold War was at its peak. Soldiers from the United States were dismantling the Army’s first portable nuclear reactor in a tunnel 800 miles from the North Pole.

Before fleeing from the reactor, Commanding Officer Joseph Franklin seized the radiation detector, ordered his men out, and conducted a brief assessment.

He’d been exposed to a radiation field of 2,000 rads per hour for roughly two minutes, enough to make a person sick.

The Army sent Franklin to the Bethesda Naval Hospital after he returned from Greenland. He set off a whole-body radiation counter there, which is used to assess nuclear accident victims. Franklin had a high level of radioactivity.

The Army dubbed the reactor “portable” despite the fact that it weighed 330 tons and was made up of components that individually fit into a C-130 cargo plane. Camp Century, one of the military’s most bizarre bases, was powered by it.

Camp Century was a network of tunnels carved out of the Greenland ice sheet for military and scientific purposes. The military boasted that the PM-2A nuclear reactor could replace a million or more gallons of diesel fuel with merely 44 pounds of uranium. The heat from the reactor powered the camp’s lights and equipment, as well as allowing the 200 or so men at the camp to take as many hot showers as they needed in the freezing conditions.

The PM-2A was the third of eight Army reactors, several of which were portable nuclear power tests.

A few stood out as outcasts. PM-3A, often known as Nukey Poo, was installed at the Navy facility in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica. In ten years, it created a nuclear disaster in the Antarctic, with 438 problems, including a broken and leaky containment tank. Three personnel were killed when SL-1, a stationary low-power nuclear reactor in Idaho, blew up during refueling. At Fort Belvoir, Virginia, SM-1 is still 12 miles from the White House. It cost $2 million to build, and cleanup is anticipated to cost $68 million. The ML-1, the only totally mobile reactor, never actually worked.

The US military is looking into portable land-based nuclear reactors again, over 60 years after the PM-2A was built and the ML-1 project was abandoned.

The Pentagon sought $60 million for Project Pele in May 2021. Its purpose is to design and install a compact, truck-mounted portable nuclear reactor that can be airlifted to remote locations within five years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.