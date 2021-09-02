60 Iowa legislators have petitioned the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that declared abortion to be a “fundamental right.”

A coalition of 60 Republican Iowa state legislators has petitioned the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 verdict that declared abortion to be a “fundamental right” under the state constitution.

The amicus brief was signed by Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman, Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, and Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun. The brief was filed on Wednesday by lawyers from the conservative organizations Alliance Defending Freedom and The Family Leader.

Republicans in Iowa who want to ban or restrict abortions have been stymied by the 2018 verdict. A measure requiring a 24-hour waiting period for abortions was signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in June, but it was immediately overturned following a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood, with the judge referencing a previous judgement.

Anti-abortion groups and Republicans who signed Wednesday’s brief believe that the court, which has subsequently become more conservative as a result of many judges nominated by Reynolds, will opt to remove the impediment by overturning the previous verdict. On Tuesday, two of the organizations that drafted the brief objected to the statement that abortion is a legal right.

In a statement, Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Elissa Graves said, “The court arbitrarily declared abortion a ‘basic right’ under the Iowa Constitution, undercutting the state’s great interest in safeguarding children and mothers.” “Nowhere in the Iowa Constitution’s text, structure, history, or tradition does it suggest that abortion is a basic right; as a result, the court must fulfill its obligation to overturn ‘clearly erroneous’ precedent.”

The Family Leader Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel Chuck Hurley stated, “Our goal is to see women and babies protected from the horror of abortion.” “However, our courts will continue to strike down every reasonable effort to limit abortion in our state as long as this unconstitutional, terrible Planned Parenthood verdict stands.”

Planned Parenthood North Central States was contacted for comment by this publication.

In recent years, Republicans have been vigorously seeking anti-abortion legislation around the country. Anti-abortion campaigners hope that the United States Supreme Court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority, will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that secured abortion access without government interference.

